Groundbreaking at Kent Station for Sound Transit project

KENT, Wash. — On Tuesday, Sound Transit and its partners gathered to welcome the groundbreaking of the future Kent Station Parking and Access Improvements project.

The $62 million garage will have 400 stalls that serve the Sounder S line, Sound Transit Express and King County Metro connecting residents of South King County to the north.

King County Metro will get a layover area with charging stations that will join the 14 smart bicycle lockers that were added in 2021.

“Given the growth we are experiencing, this project will provide a needed increase in access to Sounder, the region and all the economic opportunities it contains,” said Kent Mayor Dana Ralph. “It’s great to see these investments in transit access begin to come to fruition.”

Trips from Kent Station to Seattle on the Sounder Transit S line are about 30 minutes long and come with wifi.

“Giving people more affordable access to regional transit benefits us all,” said Sound Transit Deputy CEO Terri Mestas. “This project helps cement Kent’s role as a regional connection to the destinations where we live, work and play.”

Kent Station also serves Sound Transit Express bus 566 and various King County Metro routes.

Find S Line and ST Express schedule information at https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/schedules-maps.

