Grizzly bear that seriously injured 2 hikers will not be killed

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A grizzly bear that seriously injured two hikers about 73 miles northeast of Prince George, British Columbia, will not be killed, authorities reported Tuesday.

The hikers are in stable condition after being attacked by a grizzly mother with two cubs on Farm Cabin Trail near Pass Lake.

They were transported to University Hospital in northern B.C. and are currently recovering.

After investigating, the Conservation Officer Service (COS) Predator Attack Team determined the bear’s actions were in defense.

COS stated that due to the location and nature of the incident, no action will be taken against the bear.

The trailhead is currently closed, and signs have been posted.

“Please respect the closure and avoid the area,” COS wrote in its Facebook post.

Authorities list safety tips amid grizzly bear attack

Authorities listed bear safety tips to help prevent future incidents. They include staying alert and making noise, like talking, singing, or clapping, to avoid surprising a bear — especially near streams, dense brush, or in low visibility.

Officials also advised traveling in groups, carrying bear spray, and maintaining a clean camp.

“Store food, garbage, and scented items in bear-proof containers or hang them at least 10 feet off the ground and 4 feet from tree trunks,” COS stated.

Avoiding bear habitats and steering clear of areas with fresh tracks, scat, or animal carcasses was another recommendation.

COS also urged hikers to obey closures and posted signs.

In the case of a bear encounter, do not approach the animal, authorities stated. Stay calm, don’t run, speak in a calm voice, and slowly back away.

“If the bear charges, stand your ground and use bear spray if necessary,” COS stated.

