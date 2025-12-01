Green River Killer: Several of Gary Ridgway’s victims remain missing

Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer is one of America’s most prolific convicted serial killers.

He terrorized the Seattle area during the 1980s and 1990s – and pleaded guilty to murdering 49 women. To avoid the death penalty, he took a plea deal in 2003, which required him to help locate his victims’ remains. Many believe the actual number of women he killed is much higher.

Some victims are still missing

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, three women remain missing today, and their cases remain uncharged.

Kassee Ann Lee

Kassee Ann Lee (King County Sheriff's Office)

The 16-year-old was last seen on August 28, 1982, just east of Pacific Highway South. She was last known to be in the area of South 200th Street and 30th Avenue South.

Kelly Kay McGinnis

Kelly Kay McGinnis (King County Sheriff’s Office)

The 18-year-old was last seen on June 28, 1983 at South 216h Street and Pacific Highway South.

Patricia Ann Osborn

Patricia Ann Osborn

The 19-year-old last seen on October 28, 1983 when she left an area at North 115th Street and Aurora Avenue North in the City of Seattle to walk to a nearby restaurant.

In search of answers

The sheriff’s office believes that someone out there may know something that could help with their investigation. If that’s you, call 206-263-2130 between 7 am - 3 pm to speak with a detective. If it’s after hours, leave a voicemail or email mcutips@kingcounty.gov.

Where is Ridgway now?

Gary Ridgway is housed at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. Sources close to Charlie Harger at KIRO Newsradio say he could die soon and is currently receiving end-of-life care. You can read his full report here.

©2025 Cox Media Group