Green River Dan Evans Bridge reopens to traffic

State Route 169 on the Green River Dan Evans Bridge reopened on Tuesday morning after nearly a month of being closed to traffic.

The 93-year-old Green River Dan Evans Bridge was forced to close after Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews discovered damage to the bridge’s girders during an inspection of the bridge.

“Reopening this bridge reflects our continued commitment to maintaining safe, reliable infrastructure across Washington,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said. “Thank you to the teams who worked hard to quickly restore this vital connection for the region.”

The steel truss bridge was built in 1932 to span the Green River between Black Diamond and Enumclaw, according to WSDOT, which also reported approximately 10,500 vehicles used the route daily in 2024. The Dan Evans Bridge is a direct connection between Black Diamond and Enumclaw.

