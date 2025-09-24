Grays Harbor heroin smuggler faces decade in jail after cellmate’s fatal overdose

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A Grays Harbor County man who smuggled heroin into a federal detention center, leading to his cellmates’ overdose, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, the Department of Justice announced.

Gabriel Armas faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and up to life in prison due to the amount of narcotics involved in a previous conviction for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine in 2015.

High-speed escape attempt ended with bridge collapse

On November 14, 2023, Armas was found by officers sleeping in his vehicle in an Ocean Shores parking lot. An officer knocked on the window of Armas’ vehicle, causing him to drive away at high speeds.

Armas later drove his car onto a bridge not designed for vehicle traffic, got stuck, and then the bridge collapsed, causing an accident. Armas fled the area after the crash.

A drug-detecting dog located items Armas abandoned in the area, including bags of fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and crystal methamphetamine. Armas’ identity and bank cards in his name were also found.

Armas was found a few days later in the area where his car was abandoned, and he was booked into the federal detention center on allegations that he violated his federal supervision.

While housed in the Special Housing Unit, Armas’ cellmate was found unresponsive and died despite lifesaving efforts on November 23, 2023. After an autopsy, officials determined that the cellmate died from acute heroin, olanzapine, and mirtazapine intoxication.

Heroin found in Armas’ cell

On November 23, 2023, heroin was found hidden inside Armas’ cell. The heroin was wrapped inside a note that offered heroin for sale to other inmates. A few weeks later, heroin was found within Armas’ cell again on top of a pill bottle.

Armas later admitted in January to another inmate that he made money selling heroin to other inmates, and his cellmate overdosed and died from the heroin he provided. Additionally, Armas admitted he swallowed portions of the heroin to hide it from staff after his cellmate’s overdose.

The defense and prosecution will recommend a 10-year prison term. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle can administer any sentence allowed by law and is not restricted by the recommendations.

Judge Settle scheduled Armas’ sentencing for Dec. 16.

