Grant County Sheriff releases video of police shooting in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Authorities in Moses Lake were searching for a man wanted in an open investigation on February 16.

At around 6 p.m., Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake officers responded to a home in a rural area near Road L9 Northeast and found the man armed, hiding in a water tank.

Bodycam video posted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office shows authorities in a standoff with the man who refused to come out.

After repeated commands, the man exited the tank still with the weapon in his hand.

Five Grant County Deputies fired their weapons, striking the man and his condition is unclear.

Investigators note that the Moses Lake officers who responded did not fire their weapons.

The Central Basin Investigation Team has been assigned to investigate the shooting.

