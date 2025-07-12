Grandmother shot in face with pellet while driving in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Edith Oppenheimer was driving near South Jackson Street and 4th Avenue South when she was shot in the face with a pellet.

She was with her daughter and grandchildren after visiting Pike Place Market on Friday.

"I felt something hit my cheek and it hurt and I screamed. And then it screamed again. I was like, ow," Edith said.

"My cheekbones stopped it from going in into my head," she continued.

In a post on Facebook, her daughter says Edith was in the emergency room for about seven hours.

In an exclusive interview, KIRO 7’s Samantha Lomibao speaks with Edith about what happened and why she still has the pellet that doctors removed from her face.

