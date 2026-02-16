Grammy Award-nominated group Fuerza Regida announces T-Mobile Park concert

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners announced that Mexican group Fuerza Regida will preform a concert at T-Mobile park this summer.

The group, known for the highest-charting Spanish-language album by a group, will perform at the ballpark on June 25.

Their chart-topping album 111XPANTIA debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

They are known for songs such as “Marlboro Rojo,” “Me Jalo,” and “TQM.”

This will be Fuerza Regida’s first show in Seattle since June 2024.

It will also be the group’s first concert at T-Mobile Park.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. here.

