Gov. Ferguson signs executive order creating immigration sub-cabinet

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed an executive order Monday reaffirming the state’s protection of immigrant rights.

Executive Order 25-09 created an immigration sub-cabinet to establish coordination among state agencies on immigration matters, Ferguson’s office announced via a news release.

The cabinet, co-led by the Office of Equity, the Governor’s Office, and the Office of Financial Management, will meet regularly to address immigration-related issues in Washington, according to the order. It will be composed of representatives from each of the state’s cabinet agencies.

Directives regarding immigrant rights

State agencies were directed to review their policies on data collection, sharing, and retention to ensure Washington residents’ data is protected in accordance with state law. Also, to communicate with community groups directly affected by those issues.

“Washington is a welcoming community that values immigrants’ and refugees’ contributions to our economy and our cultural fabric,” Ferguson stated.

Along with data privacy, the sub-cabinet will look at health care, the Keep Washington Working Act, and other programs pertaining to immigrant rights.

“While the federal government engages in cruel attacks on immigrant communities, we are taking action to protect the rights and interests of all Washingtonians,” Ferguson stated. “This executive order ensures every agency across our state is working together to defend immigrant rights.”

The sub-cabinet is tasked with quarterly reports to the governor, highlighting any recommendations for changes in Washington policy to further the state’s values.

