Gov. Ferguson issues emergency proclamation for White River Bridge, estimates $2M in repairs

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation in King and Pierce counties Wednesday on the White River Bridge after a semi-truck caused severe damage on Aug. 18.

The emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funding to reimburse the ongoing and future work being done to repair the bridge.

“The White River Bridge is a critical lifeline to these communities, and we are doing all we can to get it reopened as quickly as possible,” Ferguson stated. “The work is happening right now, and this declaration will ensure we can seek federal reimbursement to protect state dollars.”

Ferguson estimates White River Bridge repairs to cost more than $2M

In Ferguson’s emergency proclamation, he claimed the collision “significantly reduced the lifespan of the bridge,” and that the estimated cost to repair the damage could exceed $2 million.

The 76-year-old White River Bridge passed its Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) inspection in May with a “fair” score regarding its condition. Engineers estimated that bridges like the White River Bridge have an approximate 75-year lifespan.

“Structural damage extends the full length of the bridge and includes horizontal and vertical components,” the release stated. “Engineers are currently reviewing the data collected and are running models to better understand the extent of the damage and determine repairs, reopening options, and timelines.”

As of Friday, a 38-mile detour around the White River Bridge took travelers approximately one hour due to the closure.

“The bridge damage and its effects continue to impact the life and health of the people in the state of Washington, as well as the property and transportation infrastructure, all of which affect life, health, property, and the public peace, and constitute a public emergency necessitating immediate action,” the release stated.

UPDATE #4: The SR 410 White River Bridge will remain closed after a collision caused damage in multiple spots. We've spent the past 2 days inspecting; now we’ll analyze findings for next steps. The detour is long. Reopening will be as fast as possible, but safety comes first. https://t.co/zV6bTqCp9l pic.twitter.com/YxOaM38yzK — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 20, 2025

