Got a plane? You could help a Seattle child fly for rare transplant

The family of a 9-year-old with a complex congenital heart defect needs to get her to Duke University in North Carolina for treatment.

Katja was born with Truncus Arteriosus and has undergone three open-heart surgeries. She now needs to make it to Duke University, where they will perform a partial heart transplant.

She is unable to fly commercially due to her immune system. Her family says funds and time are running out for a private medical charter.

The plea for help from anyone with a private plane tonight on KIRO 7 at 5 pm.

©2025 Cox Media Group