Got beef? Suspect accused of stealing $500 worth of meat before running from deputies

BURIEN, Wash. — If you’re planning to commit a felony over filet mignon… you’re probably making a rare misteak, Burien deputies posted on Facebook.

Deputies said they responded to a robbery call after a person stole $500 worth of meat at a Fred Meyer.

The suspect ran off and deputies were able to catch up with them, taking the suspect into custody.

Deputies were happy to report that the steaks were recovered and are now back in safekeeping.

“Though we’re not sure if they’re still dinner party material,” the agency quipped.

