BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue K9 was able to get his paws on a suspect Friday night.

Bellevue police got a call from Washington State Patrol to assist in an arrest.

Bellevue Police Department said a trooper was chasing a suspected DUI driver.

A Bellevue officer was able to find the car but it was empty.

K9 Wrex then found the suspect hiding in the bushes nearby.

“Good boy!” wrote a spokesperson.





