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Gonzaga women score No. 12 seed in NCAA tournament

By KIRO 7 News Staff
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Spokane SPOKANE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Head coach Lisa Fortier of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the UC Irvine Anteaters in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at McCarthey Athletic Center on March 23, 2024 in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team scored a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament this year.

The Zags will travel to battle No. 5 seed Ole Miss.

The Game will take place in Minneapolis on Friday.

Tipoff has not yet been scheduled.

No. 4 Minnesota and No. 13 Green Bay are on the other side of the pod.

Women’s Tournament Dates

  •  First Four: March 18–19
  • First Round: March 20–21
  •  Second Round: March 22-23
  • Sweet 16: March 27-28
  •  Elite Eight: March 29-30
  • Final Four: April 3
  • National Championship: April 5

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