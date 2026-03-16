Gonzaga women score No. 12 seed in NCAA tournament

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team scored a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament this year.
The Zags will travel to battle No. 5 seed Ole Miss.
The Game will take place in Minneapolis on Friday.
Tipoff has not yet been scheduled.
No. 4 Minnesota and No. 13 Green Bay are on the other side of the pod.
Women’s Tournament Dates
- First Four: March 18–19
- First Round: March 20–21
- Second Round: March 22-23
- Sweet 16: March 27-28
- Elite Eight: March 29-30
- Final Four: April 3
- National Championship: April 5
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