Gonzaga women score No. 12 seed in NCAA tournament

The Gonzaga women’s basketball team scored a No. 12 seed in the NCAA tournament this year.

The Zags will travel to battle No. 5 seed Ole Miss.

The Game will take place in Minneapolis on Friday.

Tipoff has not yet been scheduled.

No. 4 Minnesota and No. 13 Green Bay are on the other side of the pod.

Women’s Tournament Dates

First Four: March 18–19

First Round: March 20–21

Second Round: March 22-23

Sweet 16: March 27-28

Elite Eight: March 29-30

Final Four: April 3

National Championship: April 5

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