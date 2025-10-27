Gold Bar teen, adult killed in head-on crash at Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Two people from Gold Bar died in a crash on Highway 2 at Stevens Pass on Sunday afternoon, prompting prolonged closures throughout the area.

A 17-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man were both killed after the driver lost control of the Subaru Crosstrek and crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Subaru was driving westbound and crossed into eastbound traffic, striking a Ford F-150 with two occupants from Othello.

Excessive speed in wet conditions causes fatal Stevens Pass collision

After the collision, both vehicles came to rest on the eastbound shoulder. WSP troopers reported rain falling and snow on the shoulder at the time of the crash. WSP cited excessive speed for road conditions as the cause of the collision.

Three of the four occupants involved were wearing seatbelts, although it is unknown whether the driver of the Subaru was wearing one.

The 45-year-old passenger of the Ford reported injuries and was transported to Providence Medical Center (PMC). The driver, 48, was not injured but was transported to PMC as a precaution.

Both the driver and passenger of the Subaru were pronounced dead at the scene.

