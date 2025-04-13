GoFundMe started in memory of 13-year-old boy who died in Mt. Bachelor snowboarding accident

ANACORTES, Wash. — A GoFundMe has been started to support the family of 13-year-old Avery Rice from Anacortes, who died on Wednesday from a snowboarding accident at Mount Bachelor Ski Resort.

During a family spring break trip, Rice was found by ski patrol after being reported missing, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

He was brought to the local medical facility but did not survive his injuries after hitting a tree while snowboarding.

"Avery was a kind-hearted, sensitive and extremely intelligent 13-year-old boy...he adored his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by many," the GoFundMe said.

“This is a devastating loss for our community,” Deschutes County Sheriff Kent van der Kamp said. “Our hearts go out to the boy’s family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We thank the ski patrol and first responders for their quick and compassionate efforts.”

