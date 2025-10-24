Gig Harbor police say teens who threw eggs at cars, patrol vehicles crashed trying to avoid arrest

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — The Gig Harbor Police Department says a group of teens crashed their car after throwing eggs at moving cars and then trying to avoid getting arrested.

On the evening of October 22, police took several calls from concerned citizens about the group.

The first one came in around 5:45 p.m. from the Peacock Hill and North Harborview Drive area.

Over the next several hours, more calls came flooding in. The car was described as a gray or black sedan with several teen boys inside.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were called back to Harborview Drive. The caller said that a passing dark-colored sedan had thrown several eggs at her car, shattering her windshield. No injury was reported.

Shortly thereafter, an officer spotted a gray sedan involved in what appeared to be a road rage incident at Olympic Drive and westbound State Route 16. The driver, believed to be a teenage boy, was seen standing in the roadway interacting with another vehicle. As the officer approached, the teen got back into the car and drove through a red light onto westbound SR-16.

The officer tried pulling the car over, but the teens refused to stop. According to officers, the car sped off and started weaving in and o ut of traffic, so it became too dangerous to pursue.

As officers continued to search the area, the department says the same sedan threw an egg at the windshield of a patrol car before speeding off.

Officers say the car took off into an area with several dead-end streets, so they decided to corner it off.

It turns out, the driver missed a turn, hit a sidewalk and destroyed a Peninsula Light utility pole before crashing into a wooden fence.

Police say the car came to rest after damaging someone’s backyard chicken coop.

Three teens took off running and with help from a Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gig Harbor Police tracked all of them down.

The teens were released to their parents or guardians and the case will be forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor’s office for review.

