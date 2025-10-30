Ghost gun found hidden in toilet during teen’s SWAT arrest in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says that a ghost gun was found after police arrested a teen on multiple charges.

Valley SWAT arrested the 15-year-old at his home near Duvall Avenue NE and NE 6th Street for a warrant out of the Auburn Police Department.

During their search, they not only found a ghost gun but also 30-round magazines hidden in a toilet.

The teen was charged with illegal gun possession, along with the charges from Auburn.

Renton Police says that the teen and others are being investigated, with the possibility of additional charges being filed.

The teen was arrested and taken to the King County Youth Detention Center.

©2025 Cox Media Group