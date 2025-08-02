Gets Real: Washington Paralympian shares her story of success

For years, Taylor Swanson competed alongside able-bodied athletes, only to make a profound discovery when she was 30 years old.

After feeling a step behind her entire life, Swanson was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. But once the playing field was levelled, she excelled.

“I always had Cerebral Palsy, I just didn’t know it. So, I had a lot of trouble in school… accidents, falling over, things like that," said Swanson.

As a member of the Roosevelt High School track team, Swanson admits it was a struggle to keep up with her classmates, but it was a knee injury that prompted a physical therapist to suggest exploring para-athletics.

“From then, I started looking into competing as a Para-athlete and what that journey looked like,” said Swanson.

That research landed her at ParaSport Spokane, a supportive non-profit organization that provides training and competitive opportunities for athletes with physical disabilities of all ages. Her time there propelled her into her first Paralympic Games in Paris last summer.

“I had no expectations. My coach always tells me ‘go out there and have fun,’ which is what I tried to do,” she said.

She did more than that. She brought home a silver medal in the 100-meter T37 Sprint and a bronze in the 4x100-meter Universal Relay.

“It was awesome to have 80,000 fans watching me race, which was completely new to me,” she added.

Last month, Swanson competed at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, a “good tune-up” leading to Nationals, which was also happening in Eugene in August. A decent showing there would give her a chance to qualify for the World Championships in New Delhi, India, next month, and if all goes well, could prompt an invite to the 2028 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles.

Swanson was asked what it would mean to get that gold medal to hang around her neck, and if she had already envisioned that in her head.

“Yeah. That’s the ultimate goal, getting that gold medal,” she affirmed.

When asked for any advice she’d pass along, Swanson replied, “Just to go out there… try it. I run track, but there’s so many other sports out there. Just find one that you love, because there’s a lot of opportunities for athletes who have disabilities, for whatever interests they may have.”

