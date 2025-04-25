Gets Real: Seattle dance group aims to change stereotypes, advocate for fair wages for dancers

A Seattle dance organization is making a lot of noise with its moves off the stage. Leaders are advocating for fair wages for professional dancers while working to change the negative stereotypes of Hip-hop.

Kisha Vaughan, creative director, started Dope Girl Movement in 2018 to teach Hip-hop dance routines to beginners.

However, as the organization grew over the years, the group’s mission expanded as well.

A Seattle dance organization is making a lot of noise with its moves off the stage. Dope Girl Movement (Dope Girl Movement)

“These club settings, people are assuming that’s where Hip-hop is, and that leads to violence and that leads to a lot of different things and vices, and things that I don’t feel like it’s a positive safe space. It’s about us changing that,” the creative director said.

The organization has performed across the region, including at Seattle’s Bumbershoot, showing the community that Hip-hip welcomes everyone and any background.

“Representation matters. You should be able look in this group and see someone that you see yourself in and that is our community,” Vaughan said.

A Seattle dance organization is making a lot of noise with its moves off the stage. Dope Girl Movement (Dope Girl Movement)

For many members, Dope Girl Movement is not just about dancing, but it’s also providing a feeling of belonging and safety.

“A lot of people have their own traumas and their own things and their own separate lives and turn to dance as that safe haven,” said Avery Gardner, member. “I hope to create those safe spaces and opportunities.”

In order to grow the group’s mission, Vaughan told KIRO 7 News that she’s working to tackle another key hurdle in The Puget Sound.

“I want them (dancers) to not feel like they have to let go of that dream because of compensation,” she said.

Many professional dancers in Seattle are not paid a fair wage, Vaughan said, which often forces many people to give up on their dance dreams to pay the bills

A Seattle dance organization is making a lot of noise with its moves off the stage. Dope Girl Movement (Dope Girl Movement)

,

However, the creative director said she is creating opportunities to pay dancers in order to fuel their passions and grow the dance culture in The Emerald City.

“I see a lot of Seattle dancers that are breaking through. They’re being very visible in these bigger cities like Los Angeles and New York, but the reality is, we’re here. But it’s having those opportunities to be professional, to be seen, to be compensated, that don’t always exist. So Dope Girl is about creating those,” she said. “It’s about letting these musicians, these brands, these artists know we’re here, we’re hungry, and we’re hardworking and we are revolutionary and we’re worth taking a chance on.”

To learn more about Dope Girl Movement, please click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group