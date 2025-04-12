Gets Real: Meet Rylee Pay, Tacoma Rainiers’ new broadcaster

TACOMA, Wash. — Spring has sprung, and baseball is back.

While the early-season buzz may have centered around “Torpedo Bats,” there’s a new look in the broadcast booth for a Mariners’ minor league affiliate as well.

The sport has always been a constant for Rylee Pay. But this season she’s calling games from the booth. She’s the new lead radio broadcaster for the Tacoma Rainiers, a minor league affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

That makes her the first female lead broadcaster in Triple-A baseball. And, it’s an opportunity she appreciates.

“It’s in those moments where it clicks for you and you realize: this is the first. Because for me, that was never the reason I got into this. It was never at the forefront of my mind,” she says. “I just love the game and I love working in it.”

Rylee grew up watching baseball with her family.

“As a fan from a very young age, I just felt the magic of it. And, I knew how much fun I had going to baseball games, and it was just always high on my list,” says the Las Vegas native.

But breaking down barriers is nothing new for the 24-year-old. Last August, while working with the Portland Sea Dogs, she and former broadcast partner, Emma Tiedemann, became the first female duo to call a Boston Red Sox game from Fenway Park. And, Pay considers Tiedemann a mentor.

“She’s become a fantastic friend. But, she’s just so talented at what she does,” Pay says of her former broadcast partner. “She has opened my eyes to several different ways of wording things. And, then just also…the life of the minors.”

Speaking of broadcasters, Pay is taking over for a legendary voice in Tacoma. Mike Curto had been calling games from the “Bob Robertson Broadcast Booth” for the last 25 seasons. He was the longest tenured lead broadcaster in franchise history, before retiring last year.

“He’s so talented. I’ve listened to a lot of his games leading up to this as well,” compliments Pay. “And, it’s really cool when you look at broadcasting as a whole and having the opportunity to be the voice of a team…it’s not something that I take lightly.”

Thing is, Rylee never thought she would end up doing play-by-play. But, she’s always been drawn to the diamond. And, because her dad’s side of the family is from Washington, D.C, she grew up watching the Baltimore Orioles and still has a soft spot for them.

“But, I am a Mariners’ fan too, now,” she jokes.

Allegiances aside, Rylee says her parents are her biggest supporters. They listen to all of her broadcasts. That includes her Rainiers’ debut on March 28th. It was a victory in more ways than one, as the Rainiers managed a (6-1) win over Round Rock in the season opener.

As for any advice she would share with up-and-coming broadcasters?

“Really establish your support system and believe the people that believe in you. And, just really run with any opportunity,” she says, beaming. “There’s so many right now in the sports industry. And, I’m super excited to see who comes up next and takes those seats one day.”





©2025 Cox Media Group