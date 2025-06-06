Gets Real: LGBTQ+ owned business in spotlight during Pride Month

SEATTLE — A Seattle restaurant is cooking up delicious meals, all while breaking down barriers.

During June, celebrating Gay Pride, KIRO 7 is highlighting local businesses owned by members of the LGBTQ-plus community.

‘Fat’s Chicken and Waffles’ has been serving up chicken and waffles and a whole lot more in Seattle’s Central District for a decade.

The owner and main server happen to be a married couple, a couple of Erikas!

They are a couple in business, a couple in life, too. And don’t you dare misspell the first name they both share.

“It’s E-R-I-K-A,” said Erika Kidd, laughing.

“And we are the Erikas!” chimed in Erika White.

Erika White and her wife, Erika Kidd, delicately navigate the space at White’s restaurant “Fat’s Chicken and Waffles” in Seattle’s Central District.

Why did you want to open a restaurant? White was asked.

“Ah, well, when I was growing up my father was a chef,” White said. “So, you know, our house was like the host house and it was always like great parties and good food. And, you know, I love to cook as well.”

But White had other loves, too. She was on the 1987 Garfield High School Girls’ State Championship Basketball Team. And she was big in Seattle’s hip-hop scene until the 2010s.

That’s when she reconnected with Erika Kidd and opened Fat’s Chicken.

“It’s been 10 years, all the way across the board,” Kidd said. “Yeah, it’s been a great journey, yeah.”

“You’re both gay,” they were asked. “Has that ever been a factor at all in your work, in your, in the way the community has treated you?”

“I mean, it’s different for everybody, I guess, you know,” Kidd said. “Family and friends and community, you know.”

“I feel like our friends, even our straight friends, you know everyone just, there’s just love,” White said. “At our wedding it was just love.”

Fat’s Chicken and Waffles is one of several LGBTQ-plus businesses featured by The Intentionalist, a Seattle-based social enterprise focused on giving incentives to the rest of us to spend our money here.

“Folks will be able to explore and hopefully discover LGBTQ-owned small businesses.

Laura Clise is The Intentionalist’s founder and CEO.

“Folks can enjoy a free treat thanks to the BECU equity in action pre-pay tab,” said Clise. “And our hope is folks get a little taste and then come back for more.”

A little taste of Pride, too.

Eight LGBTQ-plus restaurants in the greater Seattle area are featured on the Intentionalist’s website.

©2025 Cox Media Group