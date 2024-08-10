Gets Real: Connecting with the Pike Street drummer

When not drumming on the streets of Seattle, Chris Anderson is a man of action, working with music venue Cafe Racer and as General Manager of the Hiyu Events boat.

Anderson sells a line of hot sauces called Sheeesh and has a food truck in the works, offering “KabombKabobs,” his homage to shish kebabs.

He’s also the drummer featured on the jumbotron screen at Seattle Mariners games.

Anderson, aka @PikeStreetDrummer, started playing drums at 8 years old at his family’s church in Chicago.

In college, Anderson joined the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, playing on the street, in all weather conditions, across the US, for donations.

The Hypnotic Brass Ensemble eventually toured worldwide, with acts like Gorillaz and Mos Def, and recorded with artists including Erykah Badu and Maxwell. During those touring years, Chris had countless highlights. One night he played an afterparty, with jazz legend Herbie Hancock and Snoop Dogg.

