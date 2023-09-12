‘Get out the window!’: New video shows Algona officer rescuing family from fire

ALGONA, Wash. — A new body cam video shows an Algona police officer running toward a house while it was engulfed in flames in an effort to save a family inside.

”Get out the window! Get out the window! Jump out the window!” you can hear the officer say.

Two officers pleaded with the people trapped inside to jump to safety.

In total eight people, including at least one child, were in this home, when a food smoker started the fire early Sunday morning.

Fire crews ensured that everyone was able to make it out, though two people were taken to a local hospital with fire-related injuries.

Following this video, the Algona Police Chief said about the rescue, “This is a great example of the work they do in our communities to help local residents in some of their most dire moments. We are grateful for this officer’s work.”

