Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Algona

ALGONA, Wash. — Valley Regional Fire and the South King County Fire Department fought a house fire in Algona early Sunday morning, according to officials.

First responders arrived at the 700 block of Celery Avenue near the transfer station after reports of a fire.

Two people were taken to Harborview and the Red Cross has been deployed to help seven adults and one child who were displaced by the flames.

VRFA crews and @southkingfire are on scene of a working fire on the 700 block of Celery Ave in Algona. Two patients have been transported to Harborview. Red Cross has been dispatched for 7 adults and 1 child. pic.twitter.com/2EcUGJP8Xt — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) September 10, 2023

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire in Algona is now out and the cause is under investigation. — Valley Regional Fire (@ValleyFire) September 10, 2023













©2023 Cox Media Group