Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Algona

By KIRO 7 News Staff

ALGONA, Wash. — Valley Regional Fire and the South King County Fire Department fought a house fire in Algona early Sunday morning, according to officials.

First responders arrived at the 700 block of Celery Avenue near the transfer station after reports of a fire.

Two people were taken to Harborview and the Red Cross has been deployed to help seven adults and one child who were displaced by the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.




