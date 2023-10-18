George Clooney-helmed ‘Boys in the Boat’ movie gets first trailer ahead of December release

A new movie based on the best-selling 1936 novel “Boys in the Boat” is scheduled to be released in December.

The film is directed by George Clooney and stars Joel Edgerton along with Callum Turner.

This Christmas, the race is on. Watch the official trailer for #TheBoysInTheBoat, from director George Clooney, starring Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner. Based on the best-selling book on the inspirational true story of the 1936 @UW rowing team. Only in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Q76B6dfvUw — MGM Studios (@mgmstudios) October 18, 2023

The true story about the University of Washington rowing team is being adapted for the screen by MGM and Smokehouse Pictures.

The movie tells the story of the 1936 men’s underdog rowing team that shocked the world by winning gold at the Berlin Olympics.

As any fan of UW would tell you, the college has seen recent and historical success in the sport which is normally reserved for the wealthiest of institutions.

Throughout history, the UW rowing team has won 19 national championships and produced several Olympians who had never even rowed before coming to the UW.

While the 1930s Pacific Northwest scenery will be faked by another location, we may see our local waterways and the historic ASUW Shell House with the help of visual effects.

UW residents hope the film will have a lasting impact on their campus.

The rowing program is also expected to benefit from the recognition.





