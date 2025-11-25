Gas prices drop 21 cents in WA, still 37% higher than national average

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Gas prices across Washington have fallen 21 cents per gallon since late October, although WA continues to rank among the top three worst states to fill up your tank.

As of Nov. 25, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.188, which is 37% higher than the national average of $3.055, according to AAA.

In the greater Seattle area, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $4.442, a whopping 45.4% more expensive than the national average.

“Ridiculous. Unaffordable. It’s hard to live here now,” an anonymous driver told KIRO Newsradio. “I’m born and raised here, 50 years. And it’s to a point where it’s hard to live.”

Washington counties’ gas prices

Despite the recent dip in gas prices, Washington’s average remains nearly 20 cents higher than one year ago, when it was $3.991 per gallon.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.229

Wahkiakum, $4.849

King, $4.551

Pacific, $4.517

Jefferson, $4.390

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

In September, Washington stood alone as the state with the highest average gas price, surpassing California and Hawaii. Washington now ranks third behind California ($4.592) and Hawaii ($4.443).

“Hopefully, they do something soon here in Seattle with the gas prices,” driver Richard Mayo told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s not that high in New York. You can go to Detroit and Chicago, the gas prices ain’t nowhere near it. It’s almost $6.”

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.709

Franklin, $3.727

Spokane, $3.775

Lincoln, $3.801

Stevens, $3.817

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

