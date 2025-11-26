Gas line rupture in Tacoma neighborhood triggers shelter-in-place alert

A construction crew working in a Tacoma neighborhood struck a gas line Wednesday afternoon, prompting a shelter-in-place alert for nearby homes, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to North 5th Street and North Sheridan Avenue at 12:17 p.m. after the line was damaged during construction work.

The incident happened in a residential area, bringing hazmat crews and multiple units to secure the scene and monitor gas levels.

Tacoma Fire said its hazardous-materials team isolated the area and immediately asked residents to remain indoors while crews assessed the leak.

Fire officials said the request was made out of precaution as they waited for Puget Sound Energy to take over repair work.

