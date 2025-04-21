Garfield High School student killed at Yakima party

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old died Sunday after someone shot him at a party.

A post by the Garfield High School Parent Teacher Student Association on Facebook identified him as Salvador “Junior” Granillo, a senior at the school.

The person who shot him is still at large.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen showed up at MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound. Deputies learned that someone shot him during a fight on South Keys Road. The teen died at the hospital.

“Another loss of another precious person in our school community is devastating. Holding his family, friends and everyone who knew and loved Salvador in our hearts. Holding all GHS students, teachers, staff and families in our hearts too,” the Garfield High School PTSA wrote on Facebook.

The post says there will be a candlelight vigil for Granillo at 4 p.m. Monday outside of the high school.

The sheriff’s office says the man they’re looking for is 21-year-old Israel Barriga Vargas from Yakima. He was seen driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer with Washington license plate CRH8859. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that may help find Vargas is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572- 0490. Tips, including anonymous ones, can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at (800) 248-9980 or online at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.

