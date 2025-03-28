‘A game of bumper cars’ as juveniles attempt to steal rental cars in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Two juveniles were arrested after unsuccessful attempts at stealing several rental cars from a lot early Friday morning, Tukwila Police (TPD) posted on Facebook.

The pair was able to start two of the vehicles after breaking into the lot around 2 a.m. but didn’t get far.

“Their driving abilities were not on par with their burglary skills and the suspects engaged in a game of bumper cars while attempting to maneuver the vehicles they had stolen out of the lot," the department wrote.

The two damaged multiple vehicles and were quickly arrested after trying to flee the scene, TPD said.

