FurFriends: Seattle-based app helps dogs make friends

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle is one of the most dog-friendly cities nationwide, but for some pet owners – finding a pal for your pup can be a struggle.

There’s a new app changing the way our pets interact. It’s called FurFriends.

The free app allows pet owners to create a profile for their pet and, based on their preferences, can find others in the area to schedule playdates.

It asks questions about your pet’s size, breed, age, gender, friendly spectrum, and energy level to find the best fit. Think of it as a Bumble BFF for Fido.

Founder and CEO Avery Morton told KIRO 7 News that his 12-year-old rescue, Denzel – aptly named after actor Denzel Washington – was the inspiration for the app. He is on the quieter side, and Morton wanted to socialize him without overwhelming him.

“He’s very set in his ways, and he likes other dogs that are calm and relaxed like he is, so the dog personality matches were important for us,” he said.

“As the saying goes, you can’t teach an old dog new tricks,” Morton joked.

You can, however, introduce them to new friends with similar personalities in safe settings.

Dog parks are fun for some, but they aren’t for everyone—just ask FurFriends’ Director of Marketing and Growth – Tate Cousins. The app is an alternative.

“One in three dog owners find that parks are really unpredictable,” he shared with KIRO 7. “Dogs are social creatures just like us. You know, as dog owners, we want to get them together and have them make friends and have them have really well-rounded, fulfilling lives.”

The playdates don’t have to be just one-on-one, either. FurFriends hosts events where dogs of similar size and personality can mingle in a group setting.

“We have meetups where only shy dogs meet up,” Cousins told KIRO 7. “It’s so adorable. They just sit there and stare at each other. The humans laugh the entire time.”

The app also connects owners with larger dog-themed events around the Emerald City, like Seattle Mariners’ Bark at the Park, Pawfest in Kent, and more.

FurFriends launched earlier this year and has big plans for the future.

Cousins told KIRO 7 that they’re looking into launching a health component for canines— so you can track walks, calories, and more.

“We really want to have this virtual fitness coach that kind of helps maintain an appropriate level of fitness for your dog, make sure you’re getting enough exercise, as well as tracking medications,” Cousins shared.

FurFriends is also looking into integrating with other partners such as dog-friendly businesses and companies in the area.

FurFriends is currently a Seattle-specific app – but they’re looking to expand. Morton said the goal is to stretch across the Pacific Northwest first, then stretch across the U.S. and into other countries.

To learn more about FurFriends or download it, click here.

