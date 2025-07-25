Full list of SPD officers at Jan. 6 rally now public after records lawsuit dropped

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Four additional Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were identified as participants in the January 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally at the U.S. Capitol.

Sergeants Jacob Briskey and Scotty Bach, Detective Michael Settle, and Officer Jason Marchione were named as attendees in a public records release obtained by The Seattle Times on Thursday.

SPD officers attend Jan. 6 rally

A total of six SPD officers’ names have now been released as participants in the Jan. 6 rally. In 2021, two of the six names were made public.

Alexander and Caitlin Everett, who were both fired in 2021, allegedly trespassed at the U.S. Capitol building and were in the vicinity as the rally took place.

After years of court battles to protect the identities of the other SPD employees involved, the names of the final four officers were released.

Sam Sueoka, a Seattle resident, filed a public records request in 2021 for the release of the additional officers’ names. The unnamed officers then filed a lawsuit against Sueoka to protect their names from being released to the public.

The names of the officers were released approximately one week after the lawsuit, which had been protecting the release of the SPD officers’ names, was dropped.

There is no information from the SPD regarding whether the four officers named Thursday remain with the department.

Past SPD officer violations

Three of the four SPD employees revealed as Jan. 6 attendees have previous violations during their law enforcement tenure.

Sergeant Briskey was sued for manhandling a person, Romelle Bradford, and arresting him on a contempt-of-cop charge in 2021, according to DivestSPD. Several other lawsuits involving Briskey include tasering and arresting a sleeping man, and fracturing a man’s shin after he stomped on it.

Sergeant Bach had three active investigations in 2021, including one for “integrity and ethics” and another for his involvement in the Jan. 6 rally.

Marchione had six Office of Police Accountability (OPA) complaints between 2017 and 2021, according to DivestSPD. In one complaint, he allegedly broke a man’s wrist in an aggressive takedown maneuver.

Between Alexander and Caitlin Everett, the two had 10 combined OPA complaints within three years, as of 2021. The allegations included excessive use of force, conformance to the law, and professionalism, according to DivestSPD.

