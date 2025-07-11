Fugitive who escaped at Seattle airport smiles in selfie with sheriff during extradition

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — The Kentucky fugitive who escaped custody at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May is back in his home state — and law enforcement took a selfie with him to commemorate it.

Back on May 4, 28-year-old Sedric Stevenson broke free from the agents charged with bringing him back to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for a previous escape attempt.

Video shows him running through the airport, making his getaway by going down an escalator, then through the garage, all the way to the light rail station.

He got on the train and took it all the way to Capitol Hill.

Stevenson was found and arrested on June 18. A second person was arrested for helping him stay hidden.

On July 10, the Warren County (Kentucky) sheriff posted a selfie with Stevenson and deputies who helped take him to the Bluegrass state.

This time, they strapped Stevenson to a wheelchair and put him in the window seat on the plane so there was no chance of escape.

After 21 hours of traveling, Stevenson is now in the Warren County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group