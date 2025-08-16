Frustration over non-refundable tickets to cancelled Pike Place Market Sunset Supper event

SEATTLE — Dozens of people are out hundreds of dollars after the cancellation of a Pike Place Market Foundation event due to weather.

The Sunset Supper, the foundation’s biggest event of the year, was canceled after forecasted strong winds and heavy rain.

“In Seattle, we are used to rain,” organizers wrote in a Facebook post. “But an event like Sunset Supper isn’t built for pouring down rain with high winds. It’s just not safe.”

Ticket holders will not be refunded.

General admission tickets run around $225. The ticket cost includes bites and drinks from about 100 restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

“I convinced all my friends to come and said, ‘This is really a great event,’” said Robin Norris, who flew in from Florida with a group of 12 people from various states around the country. “In the middle of our flight, we got the cancellation notice.”

Norris estimates that each couple is out around $1,000, including flights and hotels.

“It is Seattle,” she said. “Rain happens. Thought maybe there might be some opportunity for moving the venue or something.”

Norris is not alone. Several ticket holders expressed frustrations online, including about not being refunded and about the event not being rescheduled or modified.

“They should do something,” said Alexis Pontikis, who spent about $700 for two tickets. “I mean, this is terrible.”

In a statement, the foundation expressed that it wouldn’t be possible to modify the venue.

“It’s also not possible to move the whole event indoors or under cover with health permits, space limits and how the Market operates. As noted at the time of purchase, tickets are considered a charitable donation to the Pike Place Market Foundation, which means they directly support vital programs like our food bank, senior center and healthcare services.”

Guests were directed to the ticket’s terms and conditions, which do note the event is not refundable if cancelled as a result of weather.

“While it sounds simple to reschedule, it just isn’t,” according to foundation board president Kirsten Anderson. “This event takes months of planning and coordination with vendors, and it has complex permitting requirements, logistical constraints and impacts to the broader Market community when we close the MarketFront.”

Anderson said all ticket holders will be entered into the event’s Golden Raffle, which offers them a chance to win prizes valued up to $5,000, including an instant wine cellar, a wine weekend in Walla Walla and flights.

