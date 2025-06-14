Frozen water bottles, shields used in protest outside Tukwila DHS facility, police say

Tukwila police officers helped federal officers clear a blocked driveway at a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facility Saturday afternoon after demonstrators prevented access to the property, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. by Federal Protective Services (FPS) police, who reported being barricaded inside the DHS facility by a large group blocking the driveway.

Tukwila officers responded because they have jurisdiction over the public roads and sidewalks outside the facility.

The police department said officers issued repeated warnings over loudspeakers, asking the crowd to move off the driveway and back onto the sidewalk or face arrest. Many demonstrators complied and moved to the sidewalk, where they continued protesting peacefully.

However, some protesters—many of whom were dressed in black and carrying makeshift shields—refused to leave the area, police said.

Prior to officers’ arrival, demonstrators had reportedly caused property damage by removing street signs and other items to create a blockade.

Spray paint was also used on nearby property, the department noted.

As officers attempted to remove the barricades, several people threw frozen water bottles and rocks at police, according to the department.

Officers responded by deploying pepper spray and PepperBalls to disperse the crowd and reopen the entrance.

Federal officers from DHS also assisted with clearing the driveway.

No arrests were made by Tukwila police, and no injuries were reported.

The police department emphasized that its officers do not participate in immigration enforcement or assist in questioning individuals based on their immigration status or nationality.

The agency said its actions were in accordance with Washington state law and department policy.

