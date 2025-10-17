Frolic through fun fall festivals and more this weekend

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

All eyes continue to be on the Mariners this weekend as the fight for a spot in the World Series continues. Before we dive into the rest of the weekend fun, a reminder that there are watch parties going on throughout the city if you don’t have a ticket or way to watch the game, get out there and cheer on the Mariners with your fellow fans!

That’s not the only big thing happening this weekend, so let’s dive in.

Friday night in Pioneer Square, you can go hands-on with the world of glassblowing during thePilchuck Glass School Block Party. This is part of a weekend of glassblowing celebrations throughout Seattle called “Refract”. Here at the block party, you can hang out and connect with fellow fans of glassblowing, learn about the Pilchuck Glass School and the glassblowing community, and, of course, enjoy plenty of live demonstrations. If you want to learn more about the block party or get more details about Refract, check outrefractseattle.org.

Seattle weekend events: Gearing up for Halloween

Just in time for Halloween, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to the Seattle Convention Center, and it brings a little bit of everything. This will be a perfect place to find the right pieces for your Halloween decorations or your preserved specimen collection. Vendors will have antiques, taxidermy, old medical devices, funeral collectibles … the list goes on. If you want to take the family, kids 12 and under are free.

If you are a collector of books and love the world of literature, you might want to check out the Seattle Antiquarian Book Fair at the Seattle Center this weekend. You can find antique books, maps, posters, and just about anything in the world of print. There will also be specialists and presentations to help you find what you are looking for and teach you about the history and culture in front of you. You will need a ticket for the event, but your ticket will be good for both days of the event.

At the Roadhouse in SeaTac this weekend, you can enjoy music from around the world during Music Around the World. The group iBuildBridges has a mission to promote unity, diversity, and inclusion through music, and to accomplish this mission, they put on shows like this, which are free and open to all ages. The music starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Roadhouse.

The Festival of Lights, known as Diwali, heads to the Seattle Center on Saturday. See the vibrant colors, clothing, and tradition of the festival while enjoying Indian food, dances, martial arts, and plenty more. According to the event’s website, Diwali is celebrated with families and friends, wearing new clothes, enjoying feasts and sweet treats, sharing gifts, and setting off firecrackers. This event is free to attend.

Also at the Seattle Center on Sunday, the Northwest Record Show returns for its fall edition. Over 50 tables will be loaded up with vinyl records, CDs, and all sorts of other music collectibles. As always, the Northwest Record Show also serves as a food drive for Northwest Harvest. You can get a dollar off your ticket with a donation.

Here’s something sent to me by a listener:

The 27th annual Maple Valley Model Train Show returns this weekend at the Gracie Hansen Community Center in Ravensdale. There will be top-tier displays of model trains in creative operating layouts! You can bring your own trains to run on the tracks, too. There will also be other train-related artifacts to learn about, and the event is described as a very relaxed atmosphere where you can wander and enjoy at your own pace.

Are you going to be watching the M’s during your fall fun? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

