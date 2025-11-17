Free shuttle service between Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor is coming soon

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A new shuttle service will help people travel between the Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor.

The Peninsula Transit Pilot Program will provide free transportation for eight months.

It will begin on November 28.

Weekday service will run from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

The weekend shuttle service will run from 9:50 a.m. to 8:10 p.m. Sunday shuttle services will only be available through December 26.

The shuttle will not operate on federal holidays.

Shuttle stops:

Longbranch Improvement Club

Key Peninsula Community Services

Red Barn (per request – weekdays only)

Key IGA

The Mustard Seed Project (per request only)

Lake Kathryn Pharmacy

Purdy Park & Ride

St. Anthony’s Hospital (per request only)

Gig Harbor North Safeway Pavilion

Skansie Brothers Park

Uptown Gig Harbor (weekends only)

According to a release from Pierce County, the goal is to expand access, reduce transportation barriers, and support local business and tourism growth across the peninsula.

The pilot program is a collaboration between Pierce County, Around the Sound, and the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce, with funding from Pierce County and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

