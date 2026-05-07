Free Seattle waterfront shuttle service expands ahead of FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — King County Metro’s summer waterfront shuttle service returns this month—and they’re adding extra shuttles during the FIFA World Cup to make it easier for fans and visitors to navigate the city.

“We are welcoming the world to King County this summer and inviting everyone to leave the driving to us,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “With free rides on new waterfront shuttle service, it will be easy to move between the Space Needle, the waterfront, Chinatown-International District, and fan events across downtown Seattle. We are ready to help people get where they want to go.”

Shuttle service begins on May 21, offering free rides to and from the newly transformed Seattle waterfront and downtown destinations. This year, service will include the Chinatown-International District.

The waterfront shuttle will run every 15 minutes.

Service runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Riders can take the shuttle to:

Seattle Center and the Space Needle

Olympic Sculpture Park

Pike Place Market and Overlook Walk

Waterfront Park and the Seattle Great Wheel

Pioneer Square

Seattle Stadium

Chinatown-International District

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

On match days, service will increase to every 10 minutes to meet higher demand.

“Seattle FWC26, along with our Host City Supporters and donors, are proud to sponsor free shuttle service all summer long so that fans, visitors, and neighbors can move through downtown without the hassle,” said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. “From Seattle Center to the waterfront, from Pioneer Square to the Chinatown-International District, we want everyone to experience the best of this city, and we want it to be easy.”

Match Day service will connect riders to:

Fan celebrations at Seattle Center, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall

Pioneer Square

Pike Place Market

Third Avenue transit corridor

Seattle Ferry Terminal and Pier 50

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