Free healthcare clinic runs in Seattle this weekend

SEATTLE — A free health clinic will be offered at the Seattle Center for four days starting Thursday.

The Seattle/King County Clinic is bringing together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits, businesses, and volunteers to “produce the largest community-driven free health clinic of its kind in the United States.”

As a low-barrier clinic, patients do not need any form of documentation or proof of income, insurance, or immigration status to receive care.

All onsite services are free of charge.

Here’s what’s offered:

Dental: Treatment for pain or discomfort, known or suspected cavities, swollen gums, and broken teeth

Treatment for pain or discomfort, known or suspected cavities, swollen gums, and broken teeth Vision: Vision screening, complete eye exams, prescription eyeglasses. Bring a official prescription (less than two years old) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses.

Vision screening, complete eye exams, prescription eyeglasses. Bring a official prescription (less than two years old) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses. Medical: Primary care, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, nutrition, behavioral health, and more

Primary care, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, nutrition, behavioral health, and more Resources: Social work, help with health insurance, and more

Patients cannot seek dental and vision care on the same day.

Starting at 5:30 a.m. each day, a limited number of admission tickets are distributed on a first come, first served basis (one ticket per person). Tickets are distributed in Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave N & Lenny Wilkens Way).

Get more information here.

