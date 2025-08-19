Fred Meyer announces two store closings in Lake City and Redmond

SEATTLE — Fred Meyer announced that two more stores will be added to their list of closures in the next couple of months.

The supermarket chain announced the closure of the Lake City Fred Meyer and the Redmond Fred Meyer on 76th Street.

This comes just a day after the announcement of store closings in Kent and Everett.

The South End Fred Meyer closing has been met with complaints of creating a possible food desert in the neighborhood where it is located.

Fred Meyer released a statement that every associate at the locations that are closing will be offered positions at other stores.

“Fred Meyer is proud to serve communities across Washington. Unfortunately, due to a steady rise in theft and a challenging regulatory environment that adds significant costs, we can no longer make these stores financially viable. Despite doubling our safety and security investment over the past years, these challenges remain,” said Frey Meyer, Spokesperson.

Kroger, the company that owns Fred Meyer, released a plan to close 60 stores nationwide over 18 months.

These closures come after a failed merger between Kroger and Albertsons in December 2024.

