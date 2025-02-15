Fred Hutch ends DEI initiatives in compliance with Trump’s order

SEATTLE — Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center is ending its diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) initiatives to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order ending federal funding to agencies that have DEI programs.

“Due to the federal administration decision to make the termination of DEI programs a condition of federal funding, Fred Hutch has made the difficult decision to change its DEI programs,” Fred Hutch told KIRO 7.

The current DEI page on Fred Hutch’s website no longer exists, it formerly touted a commitment to diversity and health equity, with programs and efforts in place to enhance community, patient and staff relations.

The page also had the center’s DEI progress reports for the last few years.

The cancer center told KIRO 7 that federal funding is key to meeting their mission of preventing, treating and curing cancer and infectious disease. It comprises more than $400 million – or 70% – of their research funding, they said.

“Without these funds now or in the future, we can’t fulfill our mission. This compels us to act now to protect our ability to continue our lifesaving and life-enhancing research,” Fred Hutch said.

The executive action from President Trump calls for the termination of DEI programs, mandates, policies, preferences and activities in the federal government along with the review and revision of existing federal employment practices, union contracts and training policies or programs.

Agency, department and commission heads have 60 days to terminate to the maximum extent allowed by law all DEI, DEIA and “environmental justice” offices and positions, action plans, equity-related grants or contracts as well as end all DEI or DEIA performance requirements.

It also targets federal contractors who have provided DEI training or materials, and grantees who received federal funding to provide or advance DEI programs, services or activities since former President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

DEI laws and programs have been under attack for years by those who contend that the measures threaten merit-based hiring, promotion and educational opportunities of white people, specifically white men. However, supporters say the programs are necessary to ensure that institutions meet the needs of increasingly diverse populations and the impact of the loss of these measures goes beyond people of color.

“Fred Hutch promotes the belief that everyone deserves a life free from cancer, and the significant discoveries we’ve made in our 50-year history have benefited people around the world. While we understand how difficult these changes may be for our employees, patients, donors and community, we remain focused on our unifying impact and committed to a culture of respect for all people,” the cancer center finished in its statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2025 Cox Media Group