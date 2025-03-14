Four possible mumps cases identified at several WA prisons

SHELTON, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) says four inmates in state prisons may have mumps.

Two inmates at the Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, one inmate at Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen, and another at Clallam Bay Corrections Center are all showing symptoms, DOC says.

DOC says that the inmate at Stafford Creek had recently arrived from Washington Corrections Center, and their symptoms were discovered during a screening.

Contact tracing has already been conducted at SCCC.

At present, DOC says there is no evidence of a mass outbreak, and cases have not been confirmed.

Current measures have been implemented for an abundance of caution.

DOC staff and the incarcerated population have been advised to wash their hands often, cover their nose and mouth when they sneeze and take other precautions to prevent infection.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, mumps is a disease caused by a virus that affects the salivary glands. It spreads through salivary droplets transmitted through the air by coughing or conversation. It can also be spread physically by individuals sharing a plate or utensil, for example. The risk of spread is greater in a crowded setting like a prison.

Health officials say that the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine can help prevent infection.





