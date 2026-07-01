Four paddleboarders stranded in Columbia River, rescued by Kittitas County deputies

VANTAGE, Wash. — Four people paddleboarding in the Columbia River near Wanapum State Park in Vantage were rescued by Kittitas County deputies June 29.

According to a Kittitas County Sheriff Facebook post, reports claimed that high winds and waves pushed the four paddleboarders into the middle of the river and they could not make it back to shore.

Later 9-1-1 calls provided more information, with deputies learning the group had been split up. Two of the four also fell into the cold river and were “unable to climb back onto their boards,” according to the post.

In response, Kittitas County deputies launched a rescue boat. The Kittitas County Sheriff release notes that the waves were so strong that even their rescue boat was “taking waves over the rail.”

Deputies found all four people and brought them safely on board.

They note one of the four paddleboarders was an eight-year-old girl, and three of the four were wearing life jackets.

The four paddleboarders were then taken to Wanapum State Park, where medics treated them for cold exposure, according to the post.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s office urges boaters to pay attention to the weather and plan ahead.

They also remind to always wear a life jacket, stay close to help your partners, and turn back if conditions become more than you can safely handle, according to the post.

©2026 Cox Media Group