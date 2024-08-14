Four juveniles arrested after armed robbery, police chase in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Four juveniles were arrested after an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Auburn led to a multi-agency police chase on August 12, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. at the convenience store in the 3700 block of Auburn Way North.

The suspects, three of whom were armed, stole cash from the register and robbed two customers before driving away in a stolen Hyundai Elantra.

A tracker hidden in the stolen cash allowed Kent Police to pursue the suspects as they drove into Kent.

Although Kent officers temporarily lost sight of the vehicle, units from Tukwila, King County Sheriff’s Office, Seattle, Des Moines, and additional Kent police continued the search.

The tracker led officers to the suspects, who stopped the car and attempted to run away.

However, all four were quickly apprehended without incident.

No injuries were reported during the robbery or the pursuit.

The four suspects are now in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

