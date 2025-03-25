Four injured, 14-year-old killed in Moses Lake shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake police are looking for a suspect after five people, including two teenagers and two children, were found shot in a car last week.

One of the teenagers, a 14-year-old boy, was killed.

According to Moses Lake PD, officers arrived at the 500 block of Loop Drive just after 9 p.m. on Friday, March 21, to find five people inside a car, all with gunshot wounds.

Police say the 14-year-old was dead when officers arrived, while the four others, a 26-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy, each suffered at least one gunshot wound and were taken to Samaritan Hospital.

Around two hours later, police say a suspect car was found abandoned on Buell Street in Moses Lake. Moses Lake PD confirmed the car was impounded and searched, and based on evidence, detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Buell Drive. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served the warrant on Saturday afternoon, but confirmed that the residents of the Buell home were not suspects in the shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, no suspects had been arrested and the investigation was ongoing. Police added that none of the victims had gang affiliation or were involved in criminal activity.

“The City of Moses Lake and MLPD would like to extend our condolences to the families of the victims and the community for this senseless loss, as well as our thanks to GCSO and WSP for their help,” read the statement from Moses Lake PD.

To report suspicious and criminal activity in the Moses Lake area, visit their website at: cityofml.com/745/Reporting-Suspicious-Criminal-Activity

