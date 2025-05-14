Four construction workers rescued from water tank in Grays Harbor after scaffolding collapses

TAHOLAH, Wash. — Four construction workers were rescued after they fell into an under-construction water tank in Taholah when the scaffolding collapsed underneath them.

According to Grays Harbor Fire District 2, the multi-agency response began just before 2:30 p.m.

The Hoquiam Fire Department reported that a Coast Guard helicopter extricated all four patients and got them to medical care.

Multiple EMS, fire, and law enforcement agencies responded to assist in the rescue, including Hoquiam Fire, Quinault Fire, Aberdeen Fire, Thurston County Special Operations, Grays Harbor County Special Operations, Grays Harbor Fire District 2, East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue, Grays Harbor Fire District 7, Grays Harbor Fire District 8, Olympic Ambulance, the Roger Saux Clinic, and the Coast Guard.

This afternoon members of Hoquiam Fire responded with numerous other agencies to assist Quinault Fire, Law, and EMS.... Posted by Hoquiam Fire Department on Tuesday, May 13, 2025

