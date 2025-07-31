Four-car crash snarls commute on SR-9 in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A four-car crash is snarling the morning commute Thursday in Snohomish County.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking all northbound lanes of SR-9 in Snohomish.

Cars are using one of the southbound lanes to get around for the time being.

The crash is near Lowell-Larimer road.

Drivers can expect significant delays in the area.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: A collision on NB SR 9 near Lowell-Larimer Rd (MP 7) in Snohomish is blocking all lanes. NB traffic is getting by in one of the SB lanes. Emergency responders are on scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/qiey1B6gaO pic.twitter.com/867cePqZAr — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 31, 2025

