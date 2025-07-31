Local

Four-car crash snarls commute on SR-9 in Snohomish

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A four-car crash is snarling the morning commute Thursday in Snohomish County.

According to Washington State Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking all northbound lanes of SR-9 in Snohomish.

Cars are using one of the southbound lanes to get around for the time being.

The crash is near Lowell-Larimer road.

Drivers can expect significant delays in the area.

No word on what caused the crash or whether anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

