Former WA state Senator Sam Hunt dies at 83 after battle with leukemia

Sam Hunt, a politician who represented Washington for most of the 21st century up to this point, died Saturday at the age of 83.

Hunt served in the Washington State House of Representatives from 2001 to 2016, representing the 22nd district, before becoming a Washington State Senator from 2017 to 2025.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of former Senator and WSU Regent Samuel Hunt,” Hillary Hunt, his daughter, wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “An amazing husband, father, grandfather, and partner. He passed this morning after a short battle with leukemia. He was deeply loved and will be forever missed.”

Many politicians and leaders spoke out about his life’s work after his passing.

Very sad news. I’ll always remember visiting Sam's home as he showed me his impressive political button collection. He had a story for each one. It was a blast — and a fascinating window into Washington political history which Sam lived. pic.twitter.com/OFv6qk7YkH — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) April 27, 2026

Today Ret Sen Sam Hunt passed Sam and I were about as far a part as two can get when it came to political ideology. We formed a friendship after I was elected in ‘12. We locked on issues when we agreed. I was fortunate to send a msg to him late night that his nephew gave him — Drew MacEwen (@DrewMacEwen) April 25, 2026

“Very sad to hear that retired Senator Sam Hunt has passed away. I just saw him a few weeks ago out and about, and he was in such high spirits as always,” Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders wrote. “Sam was such a kind man who exemplified integrity; he leaves a legacy behind. RIP Senator.”

Sam Hunt’s career

A Washington State University (WSU) alum, Hunt grew up in Yakima and became a teacher in Pasco before joining the city council. Always indebted to his education at WSU, he was appointed to the university’s Board of Regents in December 2024.

He was first elected to the House in 2000. Hunt chaired the State Government Committee for both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and was a crucial architect of the “Democracy Access Package” in 2018.

His career was highlighted through creating and supporting multiple voter reform bills, including Senate Bill 6002 (the Washington Voting Rights Act), Senate Bill 5991 (the DISCLOSE Act), Senate Bill 6021 (Same-Day Voter Registration), House Bill 2595 (Automatic Voter Registration), House Bill 2421 (Reimbursing counties for election costs in even years), and Senate Bill 5082 (NPI’s legislation to abolish Tim Eyman’s push polls).

“Sam was a statesman — who truly cared about the people of Washington and his district,” former Washington State Democratic Party Chair Tina Podlodowski stated. “I will never forget his kindness and support of me in my run for Secretary of State, and subsequently as state party chair. Sam truly lived the adage of making sure that every vote was counted and every voice was heard, and our state is better for his having been a part of it. He will be sorely missed — and only in Sam’s honor will I say Go Cougs.”

“Sam and I were about as far apart as two can get when it came to political ideology, but we formed a friendship shortly after I was first elected in 2012,” Republican State Senator Drew MacEwen said. “Through the years, we locked arms on policy issues when we agreed. And we didn’t bother to try and change each other on the issues we disagreed on. We just respected each other and that we had differences. That’s okay. I was fortunate to send a message through to him late last night that his nephew gave to him for me. I’m so glad I got to do that. You will be missed Sam, and my prayers are with your family.”

Hunt retired after his term ended in January 2025.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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