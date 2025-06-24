Former WA governor says attack on Iran likely raises threat for Americans

The ceasefire has been called. But the fighting hasn’t stopped yet.

And the big question now is whether Americans could feel repercussions over this conflict .

Former Governor Locke says the short answer is yes there is a threat.

And he is sure Homeland Security has shared that information with governors around the country.

“All it takes is just one person who’s a Jihadist,” said Gov. Locke, “who believes in the cause.”

That, says former Washington Gov. Gary Locke, is what makes Americans so vulnerable after the President ordered bombs dropped on Iran’s nuclear sites. And it’s not just our troops in the Middle East as happened Monday in Qatar.

“But also, terrorism,” said Locke. “And that terrorism is not just in the Middle East. People, you know, suicide bombers things like that, coming close to where American personnel congregate.”

“Do you worry that if this escalates, Washington State could be a victim of all of this?” State Rep. Darya Farivar was asked.

“Yeah, I appreciate that question,” said Rep. Farivar, “and I certainly understand the concern.”

But Rep. Farivar, the first Iranian-American woman elected to the Washington state legislature, says she fears most for those who still live in her ancestral home.

“All Iranians have ever wanted is peace,” she said. “Instead, they are over and over again oppressed and beaten down by their own government. Bombed by Israel and the U.S. It’s truly, truly heartbreaking as an Iranian-American to watch this happen.”

Moreover, former Governor Locke, who served in both Obama administrations, cautions Americans not to turn their fears on Iranian-Americans.

“And our condemnation of the government of Iran does not extend to people here in the United States who are of Iranian descent,” he said.

Both Locke and Farivar agree that Iranians want regime change. But Farivar says change will come from within, not from bombs. That, she says, is the only way change will last.

