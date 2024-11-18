Former UW champion oarsman dies in freediving accident

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington (UW) says a former oarsman and IRA champion has died.

Austin Regier’s family shared with the university that he passed away during a freediving accident in the Philippines.

Regier won a national championship in the four in the final college race of his career in 2021.

“Austin had a special spirit he brought to life,” said UW men’s rowing head coach Michael Callahan in a release on their website. “He always jumped into his communities with both feet and left a positive impact on everyone who had the honor of spending time with him. He had a contagious, positive attitude and was wise for being so young. He was a man of the highest character, conviction, and insuppressible joy. He had a passion for adventure, competition, and camaraderie.

Regier graduated from Mount Rainier High School in South Seattle before enrolling at UW. He was a walk-on who learned to row at the university. Regier was a two-time IRA All-Academic honoree who worked his way up the ranks. After the pandemic canceled his would-be senior year in 2020, he returned for a fifth year in 2021. During that season, the university says he earned both a Pac-12 and IRA title in the four.

“Austin was a Washington oarsman to his core,” Callahan said. “His heart for loving people and his faith was evident every day, and to all who knew him.”

Regier was 27 years old.

